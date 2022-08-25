Foreign woman nabbed after recovery of cocaine at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A foreign woman was arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after the recovery of 1,900-gram cocaine from her luggage, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Customs officials arrested a foreign woman, a Ugandan citizen, after seizing 1,900-gram cocaine hidden inside secret pockets of a bag. The foreigner travelled from Uganda to Karachi en route Dubai via PK-214.

The Customs spokesperson said that the seized cocaine was worth more than Rs45 million in the international market. A case was registered against the foreign national and further investigation is underway.

In April, the Customs officials had foiled a foreign currency smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

65,000 US dollars, approximately around Rs12 million, had been recovered from the baggage of a woman passenger who was travelling to Doha.

The officials said the currency was seized and the passenger was allowed to board the flight.

In Jan 2022, a money laundering bid had been foiled at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after siblings were apprehended with a huge amount of foreign currency worth over Rs120 million.

A man-woman duo, who are siblings, was arrested in a joint raid conducted by the Airports Security Force (ASF) and Customs officials at Karachi airport. The officials seized 6,16,000 Euro (Rs121,524,892) from the baggage of the passengers ready to depart for Dubai via a foreign airline.

