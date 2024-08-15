‘Foreign’ woman rape case takes new turn

ISLAMABAD: The rape case of a woman who claimed to be a “foreign” in Islamabad took a new turn when it was discovered that the purported victim is a resident of Rawalpindi rather than a foreign national, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the police, the woman was found within the limits of Abpara police station on Wednesday. The purported victim claimed to be a Belgium national but failed to provide any documentation for her claim.

The Abpara police said that investigations are being made to ascertain the motives behind the woman’s false claim of being a foreigner.

The police said that the woman is not cooperating in the investigation, adding that they are interrogating the case from different angles.

Earlier on August 14, a man was arrested for allegedly raping a ‘foreign’ woman for five days in Islamabad.

The police took one accused namely Tamizuddin into custody and shifted him to Poly Clinic for a medical checkup. According to police, the accused was arrested from his residence on the identification of the rape ‘victim’.

The accused; however, refuted the allegation and termed the foreign woman as ‘mentally ill’.

The Islamabad police said that the 28-year-old woman claimed to be a Belgium national who was shifted to Poly Clinic Hospital for a medical checkup.

According to the police, the foreign woman did not have identification or travel documents.

In her initial statement, the woman said that she was subjected to sexual abuse for five days.