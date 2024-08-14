Foreign woman ‘raped’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a foreign woman for five days in Islamabad, ARY News reported citing police.

The police have taken one accused namely Tamizuddin into custody and shifted him to Poly Clinic for medical checkup. According to police, the accused was arrested from his residence on the identification of the rape victim.

The accused; however, refuted the allegation and termed that the foreign woman as ‘mentally ill’.

The Islamabad police said that the 28-year-old foreign woman belongs to Belgium, who has been shifted to Poly Clinic Hospital for a medical checkup.

According to the police, the foreign woman does not have identification or travel documents. The investigators said that they will search the woman’s documents at Tamizuddin’s residence.

In her initial statement, the affected woman said that she was subjected to sexual abuse for five days.

Earlier in a similar incident reported on June 8, another foreign woman was allegedly raped by a security guard, deployed for her security, in Islamabad’s G-6/4 area.

The incident occurred within the limits of Abbpara police station.

According to FIR registered with Abbpara police station, a security guard, who was deployed for the security of a foreign national woman, raped her and fled the scene.

Police had launched further investigation into the case and started a search operation for the arrest of suspect.