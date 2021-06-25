Foreigners undergo liver, kidney transplants at Lahore hospitals

LAHORE: With a marked improvement in health facilities, foreigners are now visiting Pakistan for organ transplants as three patients from Afghanistan and Sudan lately underwent liver and kidney transplants at Lahore hospitals.

According to details, Sudan and Afghan nationals successfully underwent liver and kidney transplants at private hospitals in Lahore following approval of the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority.

They had brought donors with themselves for organ transplants.

Also Read: BENAZIR BHUTTO HOSPITAL CONDUCTS FIRST SUCCESSFUL KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

In the past, patients from Pakistan would travel to India for kidney and liver transplants, due to which revenue worth millions of rupees would flow out of the country.

Earlier this month, first-ever kidney transplant conducted at Benazir Bhutto hospital Rawalpindi remained successful.

A six-member doctors team conducted a successful kidney transplant and saved the life of the citizen. The operation continued for four hours. The condition of the patient was declared stable by the doctors.