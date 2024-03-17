Forest fire in Balochistan burns precious trees at Koh-e-Jandaran

KOHLU: Hundreds of trees and precious shrubs have burnt in forest fire at Koh-e-Jandaran on the confluence of Kohlu and Barkhan in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The fire could not be controlled in the area due to difficult terrain, officials said.

A huge forest fire that erupted in the mountainous region on Saturday noon spread over large area and engulfed hundreds of trees and precious and rare shrubs.

Balochistan’s chief minister directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to control the blaze and initiate relief operations in the area.

The PDMA has requested to the 12th Corps for helicopter. “The Bambi bucket will be installed in the helicopter to contain the fire,” PDMA said.

All resources being utilized, and steps taken to contain, control and extinguish the forest fire, DG PDMA said.