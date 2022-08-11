Forest Minister Punjab suspends five officers over complaints

Lahore: Minister of Forests Punjab suspended five officers on Thursday after receiving multiple complaints about their performances, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the suspension orders were issued by the Secretary Department of Forests. The officers were suspended after the Department received multiple complaints about their performance, the Secretary added.

The suspended officers are as follows

Range Forest Officer Sifarish Ali

SDFO Fareed Ahmed

Range Forest Officer Muneer Anjum

Riaz Ahmed

Divisional Accountant Muhammad Zafar

According to the notification issued by the department, the officers have been suspended under section 6 of the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability act 2006. The suspended officers belong to Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

The Forest Department said that corruption or negligence or duty on any level would not be tolerated.

