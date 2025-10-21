Forlan stable after nasty rib injury, report

Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan is in stable condition after suffering broken ribs during a veterans’ match.

The 46-year-old suffered a nasty injury while representing Old Boys against Old Christians in an over-40s Liga Universitaria game on Saturday.

He was left needing hospital treatment following a hefty collision during the match.

The former Uruguay striker was left prone on the floor after a collision with an opponent on the pitch and was rushed to the hospital.

Scans at the hospital confirmed that he had three broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung, which also needed draining of fluid.

Following the treatment, the former Manchester United star is reportedly in good condition and expects to be discharged today (Tuesday).

It has been reported that Forlan has told friends he harbours no ill will towards the unnamed opponent who played a part in his injury.

Forlan retired from professional football in 2019, aged 40, and went on to launch a professional tennis career. He earned a wildcard for the main doubles draw of the Uruyguan Open last year, but lost in the first round.