‘Form 45 uploaded on ECP site were altered ridiculously’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader, Taimur Khan Jhagra, asserted that the Form 45 uploaded on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) website was altered ridiculously, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he expressed concern over ‘irregularities’ in Form 45 and stated that the results of 100 seats in Punjab were manipulated against PTI.

Salman Akram Raja pointed out that the outcome in his constituency was changed by manipulating the results, significantly affecting the voter turnout in favor of his rival candidate.

READ: Elections 2024: Here’s the latest party position in Punjab Assembly

He asserted that the results uploaded by the ECP exposed the extent of rigging, he insisted that such manipulations should not be tolerated for the sake of the country’s integrity.

Salman Akram Raja stressed that the nation witnessed the alleged electoral fraud, and it is crucial to address these issues to ensure the fair and transparent functioning of the electoral process.