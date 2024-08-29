Former Adiala jail official’s family gets new order

RAWALPINDI: Former Deputy Superintendent Adiala Jail Zafar Iqbal’s family has been ordered to vacate the governmental residence within two days, ARY News reported.

The order to vacate the official residence has been issued by the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, and a formal notification has been issued directing compliance with the orders.

The notification read that an employee can use the official residence for up to two months after retirement or transfer.

It added that two months have passed since the transfer but the family of former deputy superintendent Adiala Jail failed to vacate the residence.

The notification read that the family of the former Deputy Superintendent must vacate the official residence within two days.

It may be noted here that security agencies expanded investigations and arrested at least six more members of the jail staff allegedly for aiding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The detained staff members of the jail also included three women, sources said. “The detained jail employees have been included a sweeper, two lady wardens and three CCTV monitoring personnel,” sources said.

Security officials have taken mobile phones of the employees in their custody. “Women staffers were exchanging messages between Bushra Bibi and the PTI’s founder,” sources said.

Former Adiala jail deputy superintendent Zafar Iqbal was recently returned home after his arrest on charges of aiding former prime minister Imran Khan, sources said.

According to sources, Zafar Iqbal was detained on August 13 for questioning over helping Imran Khan in jail.