Former 007 agent Pierce Brosnan wants to return for next ‘James Bond’ movie

Irish hero and former 007 agent, Pierce Brosnan, expressed his desire to return to the ‘James Bond’ franchise, saying he would say yes again to the role ‘in a heartbeat’.

Veteran actor Pierce Brosnan, 72, who essayed the iconic British agent in four films of the spy franchise, including ‘Golden Eye’, ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’, ‘The World is Not Enough’ and ‘Die Another Day’, during his seven-year tenure, says he would not hesitate to come back as a ‘senior citizen’ in the hotly-anticipated next ‘James Bond’ feature, directed by Oscar-nominee, Denis Villeneuve, with the script penned by Steven Knight.

“If Villeneuve had something up his sleeve, I would look at it in a heartbeat,” Brosnan said in a recent interview. “Why not? It’s great entertainment. It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics… who knows?”

Further speaking about the anticipation regarding the new James Bond, he added, “My wife Keely [Shaye Smith] and I have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation of who’s going to be the next James Bond.”

“There are many great candidates out there, and I’m sure they’re going to make it a spectacle of delight,” the veteran noted.

Notably, the ‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland and Australian actor Jacob Elordi are the frontrunners for the role, while Idris Elba, Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page are also in the running to play the tuxedo-clad British agent in the upcoming movie.