Former AJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi taken into custody

SAMAHNI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, was taken into protective custody by AJK police on Sunday, officials said.

According to police sources, Niazi was detained in the Samahni area of Bhimber district when he arrived to address a protest rally. Footage circulating online shows a heavy police presence surrounding him, with visible tensions and heated exchanges between PTI supporters and law enforcement officers.

Police officials stated that the former premier is facing more than 11 cases registered at various police stations. The joint operation to detain him was carried out by police from Mirpur and Bhimber districts. Authorities confirmed that he is being transferred to Mirpur for further investigation.

It is worth noting that arrest warrants for Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi were issued two days ago in connection with the May 9 cases.

Read More: Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigns as AJK PM