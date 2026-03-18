Former Australian Test wicketkeeper Haddin to coach NSW

Former Australian Test wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was appointed head coach of New South Wales on Wednesday, vowing to bring “an aura” back to the struggling team.

Haddin replaces Greg Shipperd who was sacked midway through the season with NSW failing to fire in the domestic Sheffield Shield.

He got the nod after reportedly receiving high-level endorsements from former Test captains Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh.

“Wearing the baggy blue was incredibly special and gave me some of the greatest memories of my career,” said Haddin of his playing time with NSW.

“I am looking forward to working with our current crop of talented players to bring back an aura to NSW cricket and to have a team with a formidable, distinctive style of play we can all be proud of.”

The appointment continues Haddin’s rise through coaching ranks, having previously served as an assistant in the Australian teams under Darren Lehmann and Justin Langer.

He also worked under Trevor Bayliss at Indian Premier League sides Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Haddin played 66 Tests and 126 ODIs before his retirement in 2015.