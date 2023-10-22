Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan likely to join IPP

LAHORE: Former aviation minister and PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday held a meeting with senior leadership of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Sarwar is likely to join Jahangir Tareen’s IPP in the coming days.

Earlier this year, the former minister had announced quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 protests

In video statement, Ghulam Sarwar Khan had condemned the May 9 violence, saying people involved in the attack on GHQ, Jinnah House and military memorials should be brought to justice.

“I condemn individuals engaged in confrontation with state institution,” Sarwar said and added that he had opposed the policy of confrontation within the party at every forum as well.

Former federal minister Farrukh Habib announced that he was parting ways with the party and joining Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

According to details, the former federal minister was arrested from Gwadar along with his four brothers and as many other people.

Farrukh Habib’s brother approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) following his arrest for his recovery.