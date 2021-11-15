Former CJ GB Rana Shamim responds to Saqib Nisar’s rebuttal

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the rebuttal of the former CJP Justice retired Saqib Nisar, Ex-chief justice (CJ) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Supreme Court Rana Shamim has said that he stands by his statement, ARY News reported.

“I stand by my statement which I gave to journalist Ansar Abbasi against former CJP Justice retired Saqib Nisar,” ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Reacting to the demand for an extension by him, Rana Shamim said the then CJP Sadiq Nisar did not have the right to extend my services.

The Supreme Courts of GB and AJK are not subordinates of SCP, he added.

Read more: SAQIB NISAR REJECTS ALLEGATIONS LEVELLED BY EX-CJ GB

It is to be noted that in a shocking revelation, former CJ Gilgit Baltistan had claimed former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

Earlier in the day, the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) termed the claims of ex-CJ GB as a blatant lie.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the former top judge said, “Rana Shamim asked me for extension of his tenure as CJ GB, which I didn’t approve.” Nisar said Rana Shamim complained once against not giving him an extension.

