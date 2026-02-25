Former DG FIA seeks recovery of wife from his SSP son in LHC plea

LAHORE: Former DG FIA Mian Muhammad Amin in a petition in Lahore High Court sought recovery of his wife from his son’s custody.

Court bailiff Tanveer Hussain produced the elderly lady in high court from her SSP son’s house on court order.

“Why the son has forcefully kept his mother with him while the elderly couple wants to live together,” the bench questioned.

“My mother is seriously ill, we are properly caring her,” SSP Afnan Munib told the court.

“The constitution allows citizens to live the life according to their choice,” Chief Justice Aalia Neelum said. “It is her fundamental right, how could you keep her forcefully,” Justice Neelum said.

“Why you misbehaved with the court’s bailiff, how you dare using foul language to him,” court said to the SSP, who denied misbehaving the court official.

“Where is the old lady,” Justice Neelum asked. “She is on wheelchair, her condition is not good, she could not come into the courtroom,” SSP said.

“If her condition is not good, which hospital is treating her,” the bench questioned.

“The doctor visits home for her treatment,” SSP’s lawyer said. “Two servants in house attends her round the clock,” lawyer further said.

The elderly woman was produced in the courtroom on wheelchair on the court’s order.

Mian Amin petitioned that his son Mian Afnan has been posted SSP in special branch. “The son has expelled me from home, and he has also kept my wife with him”.

He sought the court order for recovery of his wife from his son.