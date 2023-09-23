Former energy minister blasts ‘expensive energy’ to Sindh

KARACHI: Former energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh has said Sindh providing cheaper electricity to centre but it supplies expensive energy to the people of the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Former energy minister commenting on hike in power tariff said that the electricity price has now become unbearable and made life of the people miserable.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that Sindh supplying eight-to-10-thousand-megawatt electricity to the national grid with coal, alternate energy and other sources of power generation.

The former minister had earlier penned down a letter to state minister for petroleum and asserted that injustices were being committed with Sindh in the distribution of gas and electricity and urged the federal government to resolve the issues.

He had noted in the letter that there was an acute gas shortage in Sindh. “People of province are facing severe problems due to this gas load shedding, whie industries are facing closures, which is not only creating unemployment and is also a loss to the national economy,” he added.

“Sindh is producing 2.111 MMcf/day of gas whereas its own requirement is 1600-1700 MMcf/day,” he pointed out, adding that only 700-800 of gas was being provided to the province.

He had demanded a fresh gas allocation policy for the province, in consultation with the Sindh Government. He also demanded that the federal government give Sindh representation in the federal energy regulatory bodies and in K-Electric’s board of directors.