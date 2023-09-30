Former FIA chief Bashir Memon joins PML-N

Former Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon has formally joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

According to details, PML-N’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has constituted Sindh’s 12-member committee for welcoming former premier Nawaz Sharif on his homecoming next month. The committee will be led by the former FIA chief Memon.

Apart from Memon, Muhammad Zubair, Nehal Hashmi, Shah Muhammad Shah and Kheeal Das Kohistani are part of the committee.

Memon is facing three cases of fraud, money laundering and human trafficking.

However, last year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained a joint investigation team (JIT) from carrying out probe against former FIA director.

The development comes after Raja Riaz, former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA) joined the Nawaz- party earlier this month, after meeting him in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that the party is preparing for a grand reception for Nawaz — who is set to return to Pakistan on October 21.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that Nawaz Sharif will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan.