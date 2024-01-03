Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister Sartaj Aziz was laid to rest at the H8 Graveyard in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Sartaj Aziz’s family members, relatives and friends attended the funeral prayers in large numbers.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Dr Tariq Fazal, Chaudhry Tanveer Hussain, Shakeel Awan, Farhatullah Babar, former federal minister Nisar Memon, Ijaz Ul Haq, Sardar Mehtab Khan, Raja Zafarul Haq, Siddique Alfarooq, Zubair Qasuri, and former PIO Rao Tehseen Ali Khan also attended the funeral prayers.

Ambassadors of various countries including the Kuwaiti envoy were also present in the funeral prayers.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Sartaj Aziz had passed away on Tuesday night.

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his grief over the demise of former Finance Minister and Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. He prayed to the Almighty for peace of the departed soul.