Former KP minister’s secretary led miscreants to cantonment area

ISLAMABAD: A video has emerged on Friday showing the events of May 9 tragedy, revealing former Minister, Atif Khan’s secretary, Sher Bahadur Mehmand, leading miscreants to the Punjab Regiment Center, ARY News reported.

In the Throughout the journey, Mehmand openly encouraged and cheered on the attackers who were involved in the heinous act of arson and causing chaos. It is evident from the footage that Mehmand actively directed the assailants to enter the cantonment area.

Furthermore, he continued to provoke the attackers, against the military.

Jinnah house attack: Another suspect confesses to crime

In a recent development, another prime suspect confessed about his involvement in the May 9 riots following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief from Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the miscreant, identified as Arzam Junaid, was the active worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a resident of Lahore.

READ: Hashir Khan: Jinnah house attacker speaks up in latest video

During the attack on Jinnah house, the miscreant verbally insulted the military leadership, raised extremists slogans against Pakistan Army and provoke the violent attackers to vandalize the military installations in the tragic May 9 attacks.

“The attack on Jinnah house was preplanned in Jinnah house, before PTI Chairman was arrested,” Junaid revealed.

The party’s leadership including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Hassan Niyazi, and Ejaz Chaudhary provoked the PTI workers and activists in Zaman Park and lead the PTI worker towards Core Commander House (Jinnah House) for vandalism.

The army’s response during these events was highly positive, as our military did not harm any civilian or cause any damage.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

The violent protestors first raided Jinnah House at 5:15 pm, however, the security forces pushed back the protestors who were 20 to 30 in number. At 5:27 PM, the miscreants re-entered Jinnah House with a gradually increasing number, and from 5:30 pm to 6 o’clock, the miscreants started vandalized the Jinnah House۔

Furthermore, Jinnah House was completely burned at 6:07 pm by the miscreants meanwhile, another group of violent protestors reached Jinnah House at 6:13 pm from Dharampura.

Around 2,000 miscreants were present in Jinnah House between 6:30 pm to 7:55 pm, who vandalized the valuables inside the house. The devastation continued until 8 pm.

Revelations make it clear that Jinnah House was systematically attacked with full planning and coordination، This included the direct participation and guidance of some ‘violent’ leaders۔

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore was also came under attack during a the violent protest by PTI workers.