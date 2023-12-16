Former minister Humayun Akhtar all set to join IPP

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and PTI leader Humayun Akhtar has decided to join Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

Sources said that all matters regarding joining the IPP have been settled between the former PTI commerce minister and the leadership of the IPP.

Humayun Akhtar will announce his decision in a presser to be held later today at 3 pm in the presence of IPP founder Jehangir Khan Tareen and party President Abdul Aleem Khan.

Earlier, Tareen and other IPP leaders Ishaq Khakwani and Awn Chaudhry held a meeting with Akhtar at his residence a couple of days ago. The IPP leaders invited him to join the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that Akhtar left the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in June over the May 9 incidents.

In the past, he has been associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Earlier, IPP handed over the constituencies list to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) committee for seat adjustment in upcoming polls.

According to the details, a joint meeting of PML-N and IPP committees was held at the residence of former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Atta Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan participated from PML-N, while Ishaq Khakwani, Aun Chaudhary and Nauman Langriyal represented IPP.