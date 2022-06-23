Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after routine surgery

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia passed away at 27 after her tonsil removal surgery went horribly wrong.

A foreign news agency reported that the tonsil removal surgery of the model and influencer, who was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, took place in April. She suffered a haemorrhage and went into cardiac arrest.

The former Miss Brazil, who was born in Macae city, went into a coma and died after 77 days.

Family pastor Lidiane Alves, speaking with the media, called the former beauty pageant winner an amazing woman. He added she was loved by everyone.

“We’re deeply saddened by this loss,” he said as quoted in the report. “She was an amazing woman and much loved by everyone. It won’t be easy to live without her smile and shine.”

The former miss Brazil started to make her ends meet at a young age. She landed a job as a manicurist at a local salon.

Her family friend Pastor Jak Abreu said she will be dearly missed.

“God chose this day to collect our princess,” he said as quoted in the report. We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile.”

He added: “She fulfilled her purpose and left her legacy of love in us!”

She was buried in the presence of her family and friends.

