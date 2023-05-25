Former MNA Haider Ali ‘decides’ to quit PTI

Another former Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Haider Ali on Thursday ‘decided’ to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over May 9 violence, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources having knowledge of the development said Dr. Haider Ali has decided to join Pakistan People’s Party after parting ways with the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The former PTI MNA has reportedly held two meetings with the Pakistan People’s Party leadership. Haider Ali Khan secured MNA seat from Swat-II in the 2018 General Elections by securing 61,687 votes. Haider Ali remained MNA from August 2018 till January 2023.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Malik Aslam Amin, Bilal Ghaffar and other PTI leaders and ticket holders have left the party after condemning the May 9 violence.

On Wednesday, senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry announced that he was resigning from the party position and parting ways with chairman Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister referred to his earlier statement wherein he “unequivocally condemned May 9 incidents”, saying that he has decided to take a break from politics.