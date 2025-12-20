Former MNA Nisar Panhwar, returns home, police inform SHC

KARACHI: Police informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) constitutional bench on Saturday that former MNA Nisar Panhwar and another political worker Anwar Tareen have reached to their homes.

The police informed the court in a report, which was hearing missing petitions of Nisar Panhwar and Anwar Tareen.

The court dismissed petitions after homecoming of two citizens, both of them were missing from the Sachal police station jurisdiction and families had submitted missing petitions in the SHC.

Nisar Panhwar had served as a member of the National Assembly from year 2003 to 2007 and provincial assembly of Sindh from year 2008 to 2013.