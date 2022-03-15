Former MPA Aleem Adil Sheikh joins PTI

KARACHI: A former member of the provincial assembly (MPA) and elder brother of Haleem Adil Sheikh, Aleem Adil Sheikh has announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Aleem Adil Sheikh is the elder brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader and the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Aleem made the announcement after meeting with PTI’s General Secretary Aamer Mehmood Kiani. The meeting was also attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Haleem Sheikh, Saifullah Abro, Saifullah Niazi and Ali Junejo.

Aamer Mehmood Kiani said on the occasion that Aleem will become an asset for the PTI. He welcomed the newcomer to the political party.

Aleem had remained an MPA in the Sindh Assembly besides holding key positions in the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q).

Earlier in July last year, the former chief minister of Sindh, Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rahim, who was Sindh CM from 2004 to 2007, had been elected to national and provincial assemblies from his constituency in Tharparkar District several times.

In 2013, Rahim merged his party Pakistan Peoples Muslim League (PPML) with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

