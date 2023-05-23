Another PTI leader and former MPA quits party

Former MPA Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani has announced his formal departure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani, a former member of the Provincial Assembly from Uch Sharif in Punjab, has officially part ways with the party, meanwhile, district senior vice president Malik Ahsan Awan also left the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani was a consistent five-time member of the Provincial Assembly.

“In the light of May 9 events, I can no longer stay with the PTI,” Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani stated.

He further stated, “The Pakistan Army is our protector. The Hazara massacre is unacceptable, and what happened with the statues of martyrs and military installations is also unacceptable.”

Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani said that he will decide the future course of action after consultation with his allies.