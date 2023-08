Former MQM-P MNA Kanwar Naveed passes away

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Kanwar Naveed Jameel passed away in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the deceased MQM-P MNA Kanwar Naveed Jameel was former Hyderabad mayor and party’s parliamentary leader.

The funeral of Kanwar Naveed Jameel will be offered tomorrow after Jummah prayer in Mustafa Masjid, DHA phase 1 Karachi.

Kanwar Naveed was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on MQM’s ticket from Constituency PS-106 (Karachi-XVIII) in the 2002 Pakistani general election. He was also elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of MQM-P NA-246 (Karachi-VIII) in a by-election held in 2015. He received 95,644 votes and defeated Imran Ismail, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate.