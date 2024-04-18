Former Pakistani cricketers stranded at Dubai airport amid rains

DUBAI: Several former players of the Pakistan cricket team including Misbah-ul-Haq were stranded at the Dubai Airport as flight operations were suspended during heavy rains, ARY News reported.

He, along with Abdul Razzaq, Umar Gulf and Kamran Akmal were set to travel to Houston, USA.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Consul General said that the officials met the former cricketers stranded at the airport.

He said that he went to meet the cricketers and other Pakistani passengers with his team.

The team distributed food, medicines and other essential and helped them rebook their flights, he added.

Read more: Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

The council general said that as many as 60 Pakistani passengers were being sent to their destinations via two flights.

A day earlier, heavy rains lashed Dubai as highways were clogged by flooding and airport passengers were urged to stay away.

Huge tailbacks snaked along six-lane expressways after up to 254 millimetres of rain — about two years’ worth — fell on the desert United Arab Emirates on April 16.

Passengers were warned not to come to Dubai airport, the world’s busiest by international traffic, “unless absolutely necessary”, an official said.

“Flights continue to be delayed and diverted… We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions,” a Dubai Airports spokesperson said.