Former PM Gillani suggests dialogue among stakeholders

MULTAN: PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani has suggested dialogue among stakeholders to address current situation.

Talking to media Gillani said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had surrendered presidential powers to the parliament under the charter of democracy.

Former prime minister said that former president Zardari’s key step was his abrogation of 58 (ii) B, which ended the president’s crucial power of sending an elected government to packing.

“The president could not remove an elected government now, but regretfully the judiciary exercised this power to remove my and Nawaz Sharif’s governments,” Gillani said.

Gillani called for constitutional and legal safeguards to foil exercise of such powers.

