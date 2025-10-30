Former PM Justin Trudeau enters a happier chapter post-politics, divorce from wife

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly embracing a more grounded and joyful phase of life alongside pop superstar Katy Perry, following his resignation from office and separation from his wife, Sophie Gregoire.

Insiders close to the 53-year-old Trudeau describe him as significantly happier and less stressed, attributing much of his newfound peace to his relationship with Perry. “Justin has had a lot of upheavals in the past couple of years, both in his professional-political status and at home with the split from Sophie”, a Canadian social source told People magazine. “He is a much happier person now. Stresses are greatly diminished, and he is intrigued with Katy. They have fun together, laugh a lot, talk about everything”.

A political source confirmed the couple’s deepening bond, noting they are “very much a couple” who prioritise time together despite demanding schedules. “He goes the extra mile to be with her when possible, especially when it’s important”, the source added.

The pair were first publicly linked in July 2024, during a dinner in Montreal, which was initially described as a casual first date. Their connection has since grown stronger over the ensuing months.

Trudeau, who succeeded his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, spent much of his life under intense public scrutiny. He announced his resignation in early 2025 amid political challenges and later finalised his separation from Gregoire, with whom he shares three children.

Perry has also navigated personal changes, ending her long-term relationship with actor Orlando Bloom earlier this year. The couple, who share a five-year-old daughter named Daisy, had been together since 2016.

The relationship between Trudeau and Perry has drawn attention for blending politics and pop culture, with observers noting the singer’s influence in helping Trudeau rediscover balance after years in the spotlight. No official comments have been made by their party regarding plans.