Former PML-N legislators reach Bani Gala to join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Two PML-N leaders from Lodhran district and former legislators have decided to join the PTI, quoting sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, former PML-N MNA Pir Iqbal Shah and former MPA Pir Amir Shah have reached Bani Gala to meet former prime minister Imran Khan.

“They will announce joining the PTI after their meeting with Imran Khan,” sources said.

Pir Iqbal Shah, a former MNA, had defeated Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen in a by election in 2018.

“Loyal party members not required to PML-N now, the party is now awarding tickets to defecting members and turncoats,” Pir Iqbal Shah was quoted as saying.

Abdul Rehman Kanju, a state minister in Shehbaz Sharif cabinet, was failed to convince the estranged PML-N leaders, not to quirt the party, sources said.

Chief Minister of Punjab expressed his disappointment over failure of the state minister for interior to convince the PML-N’s alienated leaders, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has faced backlash from within the party over the plan to award party tickets to dissident PTI MPAs in Punjab Assembly who were de-seated for voting to Hamza Shahbaz during the election for Punjab chief minister.

“PML-N has faced a severe backlash from local party leaders and therefore, some of them will be contesting elections as independent candidates,” sources said.

