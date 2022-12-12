Monday, December 12, 2022
Former PPP lawmaker found dead at guesthouse

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) former MNA Chaudhry Saeed was found dead in a guesthouse in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday, citing police.

According to details, the former PPP lawmaker – who belongs to Faisalabad – was residing at a guesthouse in Islamabad’s F-8 sector, wherein he was found dead.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, in a statement, said that Chaudhry Saeed’s body has been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to determine the actual cause of his death and for medico-legal formalities.


The police said that they are investigating the cause of the death. Meanwhile, the PPP Punjab – in a tweet – said that Chaudhry Saeed died of cardiac arrest. “Time of his funeral prayer would be announced later,” it added.

In a statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the sad demise of the former lawmaker of his party.

Paying rich tribute to the former MNA, Bilawal Bhutto said that he had been serving the party and the people of his constituency for long.

