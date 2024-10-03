web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 3, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Former president Arif Alvi’s dental clinic sealed in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has reportedly sealed a dental clinic owned by former President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, ARY News reported, citing well informed sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the dental clinic, located in Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS), was reportedly established in a residential bungalow, which led to the action.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Director Shakeel Jamali.

According to the SBCA, the clinic’s operation in a residential area violated building regulations, prompting the closure.

However, further details regarding the potential legal actions are yet to be disclosed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.