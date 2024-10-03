Former president Arif Alvi’s dental clinic sealed in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has reportedly sealed a dental clinic owned by former President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, ARY News reported, citing well informed sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the dental clinic, located in Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS), was reportedly established in a residential bungalow, which led to the action.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Director Shakeel Jamali.

According to the SBCA, the clinic’s operation in a residential area violated building regulations, prompting the closure.

However, further details regarding the potential legal actions are yet to be disclosed.