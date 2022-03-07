Monday, March 7, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Former president Rafiq Tarar passes away

test

LAHORE: Former president of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 92.

According to his family sources, Rafiq Tarar had been suffering from health issues for a long. The time and place of his funeral prayers will be announced later on, they added.

Condolences

Following the news of Rafiq Tarar’s demise, condolences from the government leaders, PML-N and other opposition parties started pouring in.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sadness at the news of the former president’s passing.

Muhammad Rafiq Tarar served as the ninth president of Pakistan from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001.

Before joining politics, Tarar served as a senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994 and as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) from 1989 to 1991.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.