Former president Rafiq Tarar passes away

LAHORE: Former president of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 92.

According to his family sources, Rafiq Tarar had been suffering from health issues for a long. The time and place of his funeral prayers will be announced later on, they added.

میرے دادا جان محمد رفیق تارڑ رضائے الٰہی سے انتقال کر گئے ہیں۔ انا للہ وانا اليہ راجعون — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) March 7, 2022

Condolences

Following the news of Rafiq Tarar’s demise, condolences from the government leaders, PML-N and other opposition parties started pouring in.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sadness at the news of the former president’s passing.

اپنی دانش مندی، فہم وفراست اور بردباری سے معاملہ فہمی میں بھی ہمیشہ کلیدی کردار اد ا کیا۔ ان کی وفات ایک ذاتی صدمہ ہے۔ ان کی کمی ہمیشہ ہر قدم پر محسوس ہوتی رہے گی۔ اللہ تعالی تمام وابستگان کو صبر جمیل دے۔ آمین — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 7, 2022

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا سابق صدر محمد رفیق تارڑ کے انتقال پر اظہار افسوس صدر مملکت کا سابق صدر کی وفات پر گہرے رنج و غم کا اظہار اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کی مغفرت فرمائے، جوار رحمت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے، صدر مملکت صدر مملکت کا اہل خانہ سے اظہار ہمدردی، صبر جمیل کی دعا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 7, 2022

Muhammad Rafiq Tarar served as the ninth president of Pakistan from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001.

Before joining politics, Tarar served as a senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994 and as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) from 1989 to 1991.

Comments