Former PTI leaders including Imran Ismail call on party's Vice-Chairman Qureshi in Lahore

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Friday called on PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

Ex-federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, and ex-MNA Mehmood Moulvi held a meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), where the PTI Vice-Chairman has been brought for treatment.

The meeting focused on the country’s current political situation, with the leaders also exchanging views on political matters concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The meeting is considered an important development regarding the current situation of the country.

Former PTI leaders from Karachi, including Imran Ismail, had reportedly been in Lahore for the last two days. It is stated that these former PTI leaders consistently keep in touch with each other.

Earlier in the day, a 10-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet took oath on Friday during a ceremony held at the Governor House.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath to the newly appointed ministers. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Speaker of the KP Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, senior government officials, and other notable personalities.

The ministers who took oath include Meena Khan, Arshad Ayub Khan, Amjad Ali, Aftab Alam Afridi, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Khaleequr Rehman, Riaz Khan, Syed Fakhar Jehan, Aqib Ullah Khan, and Faisal Khan.

Governor Kundi congratulated the provincial ministers and extended his best wishes for their future responsibilities.

Senior bureaucrats, including the chief secretary, IG KP, and heads of administrative departments, were also present at the ceremony.

The sources said that many cabinet ministers’ names were changed after Chief Minister Sohail Afridi held a meeting with Aleema Khan, the sister of the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, at the KP house in Islamabad.

The sources said that Aqib Ullah, brother of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, was included in the cabinet at the insistence of Aleema Khan.