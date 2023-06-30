Former PTI minister arrested under MPO

MALAKAND: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former provincial minister from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Khan arrested again, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former PTI minister was arrested from the house of former MNA Junaid Akbar.

The Assistant Commissioner said that Shakeel Khan has been shifted to Mardan Jail.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former provincial minister from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Amjad, and city mayor Shahid Ali Khan were arrested in Swat.

According to sources, city mayor Shahid Ali Khan was arrested from his residence. Both the PTI leaders Dr Amjad and Shahid Ali Khan have been taken to Saidu Sharif jail.

In a separate, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been re-arrested for the sixth time after being released from jail.

The judge of an anti-corruption court approved the bail of PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan today. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Khan again in another case.

Khan was immediately arrested by the ACE officials at the jail gate. A new corruption case was lodged against the PTI leader yesterday for alleged financial irregularities in development projects. Former minister Muhammad Atif, Tufial Anjum, and others were also nominated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed’s brother was arrested by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police. The PTI leader’s brother Kaleem Saeed was arrested by the KP police. The police said that several cases were registered against him. Police have taken Kaleem Saeed to an unknown location. Sources said that he was booked in the case on May 10 in Mingora police station.