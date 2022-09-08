Former PTI MNA from Chishtian joins PML-N

CHISHTIAN: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Chishtian Tahir Bashir Cheema on Thursday joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

The former PTI lawmaker announced the decision in a meeting with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif here in Chishtian.

Political career

Tahir ran for the seat of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDA) from Constituency PP-231 (Bahawalnagar-VII) in 1990 Pakistani general election but was unsuccessful.

He was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from Constituency PP-231 (Bahawalnagar-VII) in 1993 Pakistani general election. He received 36,912 votes and defeated Muhammad Akram, a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N).

Cheema ran for the seat of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a candidate PPP from Constituency PP-231 (Bahawalnagar-VII) in 1997 Pakistani general election but was unsuccessful. He received 22,518 votes and lost the seat to Muhammad Akram, a candidate of PML-N.

Tahir Cheema ran for the seat of the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) (PML-Q) from Constituency NA-190 (Bahawalnagar-III) in 2008 Pakistani general election but was unsuccessful. He received 70,081 votes and lost the seat to Abdul Ghafoor Chaudhry.

He was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of PML-N from Constituency NA-190 (Bahawalnagar-III) in 2013 Pakistani general election. He received 83,353 votes and defeated Ijaz-ul-Haq.

Tahir Cheema quit PML-N in April 2018. In May 2018, he joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Comments