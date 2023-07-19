Former PTI MPA booked in illegal recruitments case

HAFIZABAD: The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahsan Bhatti has been booked in the illegal recruitment case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against the former PTI MPA Ahsan Bhatti from Hafizabad. Moreover, former CEO Education Javed Iqbal was also nominated in the case.

According to the ACE spokesperson, a case was also lodged against the recruitment committee members.

The spokesperson said that the former MPA had recruited his private secretary to the education department and the accused also submitted fake certificates.

Bhatti had been elected as an MPA during the 2018 general elections from PP-71 – Hafizabad-III.