29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Advertisement -

Former PTI MPA booked in illegal recruitments case

Babar Ijaz
By Babar Ijaz
|

TOP NEWS

Babar Ijaz
Babar Ijaz

HAFIZABAD: The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahsan Bhatti has been booked in the illegal recruitment case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against the former PTI MPA Ahsan Bhatti from Hafizabad. Moreover, former CEO Education Javed Iqbal was also nominated in the case.

According to the ACE spokesperson, a case was also lodged against the recruitment committee members.

PTI MPA, Ahsan Bhatti, illegal recruitments case, ACE

The spokesperson said that the former MPA had recruited his private secretary to the education department and the accused also submitted fake certificates.

Bhatti had been elected as an MPA during the 2018 general elections from PP-71 – Hafizabad-III.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.