Former senator Mushtaq Khan launches new political party 'PRM'

Islamabad: Former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan announced the launch of a new political party, the Pakistan Rights Movement (PRM).

He made the announcement during a press conference in Islamabad, where he outlined the party’s vision and objectives.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan strongly demanded the immediate release of what he termed “all political prisoners,” including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his spouse Bushra Bibi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhary, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others.

He said the Pakistan Rights Movement would operate strictly in accordance with the 1973 Constitution, which, he noted, recognises the sovereignty of Almighty Allah and guarantees Islamic principles.

The former senator said the party aims to serve all segments of society on the basis of equality and to end the monopoly of a privileged few.

He added that PRM would strive for social and economic justice, freedom of expression, access to education and healthcare, and the elimination of poverty and corruption.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the 1973 Constitution had clearly defined Pakistan’s Islamic identity, stating that sovereignty belongs to Allah Almighty and that the Qur’an and Sunnah are the supreme law of the land.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan added that PRM also seeks a Pakistan that plays a frontline role for the freedom of Palestine and Kashmir, ensures justice for Dr Aafia Siddiqui, and functions as a welfare-oriented Islamic democratic state.

He concluded by saying that the party is beginning its political journey with the slogans of rights, resistance, and reform.