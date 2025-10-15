Former Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani passes away

KARACHI: Former speaker Sindh Assembly and seasoned PPP politician Agha Siraj Durrani 74, passed away in a local hospital, state television reported on Wednesday.

Senior People’s Party leader Agha Siraj Durrani was admitted at a private hospital in Karachi for several days.

His mortal remains will be taken to his native district of Shikarpur, family sources have said.

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Agha Siraj Durrani and paid tribute to his political and public services.

“Agha Siraj Durrani played prominent role in promotion of democratic values,” President Zardari said in his message.

He expressed sympathies with the family of the departed soul.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah has also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Agha Siraj Durrani. “He was People’s Party’s sincere, faithful and principled,” chief minister said.