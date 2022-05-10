Former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad telephones President Alvi

KARACHI: Former Sindh Governor Dr. Ishratul Ebad Khan on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with President Dr. Arif Alvi, ARY News reported.

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed the current political situation of the country, said sources.

The former Sindh governor and MQM-Pakistan leader advised President Alvi to play his role for national unity amid the tense political situation in the country. He also proposed President Arif Alvi for holding a grand dialogue by uniting all political parties on one platform.

“President House is a symbol of unity,” he told Alvi and urged him to play his due role for national unity.

Both leaders also agreed on keeping national institutions away from ongoing political discourse in the country, said sources.

It may be noted here that the former governor of Sindh is presently based in UAE and held meetings and telephonic conversations with different political leaders in recent times.

Back in January this year, former governor Ishratul Ebad and Sindh’s minister Nasir Shah had discussed local government law and other issues in a telephonic conversation.

“The government of Sindh should strengthen the local government system with improvement in institutions and provision of funds,” he suggested. “Hopefully the Sindh government will review the amendments in local councils law and try to make it better,” he had said.

