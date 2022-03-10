Jeff Hardy is All Elite after AEW debut

Jeff Hardy is the latest superstar from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

He made his presence felt in the AEW Dynamite episode during a segment involving his real life and fellow wrestler Matt Hardy.

The segment began with Matt Hardy apologizing to the Hardy Family Office for not seeing eye to eye after wearing the suit. Andrade El Idolo then claimed himself to be the stable’s leader and put members to vote for their frontman.

Matt Hardy did not get a single vote and got beaten down. The supposed HFO’s new leader brought a chair to hit him but the team of Sting and Darby Allin confronted him.

Andrade and his men kept beating the three due to the numbers’ game. That’s when Hardy Boyz’s signature music played and out came Jeff Hardy to make his AEW debut.

The crowd were on their feet at the moment. The pandemonium ended after The Charismatic Enigma delivered a Swanton bomb.

Here’s how social media reacted to the moment.

I am sooooo happy to see these two reunited in the ring again. Love sharing a last name with these legends lol ❤️@MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND @AEW pic.twitter.com/51676yEzcs — Tess Hardy (@tesssalexandra) March 10, 2022

It’s one thing to see @JEFFHARDYBRAND debut on @AEW, that’s awesome, but coming out to that iconic drum beat just makes it perfect. What a debut! — Joe Kenyon (@kenyoniv) March 10, 2022

Jeff Hardy is one of the most decorated stars to have graced the square circle. He is considered one of the few men to have revolutionized the tables, ladders and chairs match.

The 44-year-old from the Cameron city of the North Carolina state of the United States.

He has won the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, WWF/E Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, Light Heavyweight Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tage Team Championship, WWF/World Tag Team Championship, WCW Tag Team Championship.

