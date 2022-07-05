Formula One champion Max Verstappen ready to cooperate with Netflix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says he is now ready to work with the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive after previously shunning it for the way the protagonists were portrayed.

The Red Bull driver did not cooperate with producers for the fourth season of the behind-the-scenes show which premiered this year.

The latest season covered Verstappen’s controversial and heated title battle with Mercedes rival and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver is leading the driver standings with 181 points. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is in second place with 147 points.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. are at third and fourth with 128 and 127 points respectively.

