Forthcoming long march, sit-in to be decisive one: Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the forthcoming long march and sit-in will be the decisive one before heading towards fresh elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing ulema and mashaikh convention in Peshawar, Imran Khan said that he will give a call to the nation for coming out of their homes for real independence.

Imran Khan said that he is devising a plan to deal with the government’s expected reaction against the PTI protestors in the next long march.

He said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had allegedly ordered to target PTI peaceful protestors through teargas shelling. Sanaullah should be prepared to get a place to hide, he added.

The PTI chief said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had returned to Pakistan with a ‘proclaimed offender’ yesterday. He added that Ishaq Dar had fled from Pakistan through the prime minister’s plane.

“Dar has returned to dissolve corruption cases. We will not allow them to get a place to hide anywhere. My young activists are fully prepared everywhere.”

Challenging the interior minister, Khan said, “Rana Sanaullah, your police, teargas shells and rubber bullets cannot stop us. Nobody knows about what the skipper is planning right now. This will be my last long march and sit-in. I have firm belief on Allah Almighty that the country will head towards transparent elections after the long march.”

Khan reiterated that PTI encourages friendship with all countries but it will never accept slavery.

On September 24, Imran Khan asked his supporters to prepare for the upcoming real independence march onto Islamabad and warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he will enter the capital with “full preparations” this time around.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Imran Khan said that he would soon give a call to his supporters to steer the country out of the quagmire.

“Rana Sanaullah used massive teargas shelling against PTI women and children on May 25 as we were not fully prepared,” he said and added that the minister will not find a place to hide this time around.

He urged PTI members and youth wings to prepare for their party’s upcoming ‘real independence’ march.

