Fortnite announces Bruno Mars as the icon for season 9

Epic Games has announced Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars as the icon for the upcoming season 9 of Fortnite Festival.

Set to begin on June 18, the in-game event will mark Mars’s debut on the gaming platform’s new festival Main Stage.

According to Epic Games, Fortnite Shop’s Bruno Mars-themed Season 9 music pass will feature the 16-time Grammy Award winner’s outfit from the official music video for ‘Die With A Smile!’

“Face the end of the world boldly with love by your side… and uh… some ammunition. Unlock the heart-holster Dreamer’s Two-Shot Back Bling as a free reward near the beginning of the Pass. Progress further to unlock the premium Heavenly Style! Before the end of the world comes, why not strum with a smile? The Last Reprise Guitar, based on the guitar in the music video, is unlockable as a premium reward in the Music Pass!” as per Fortnite.

“Keep the beat going like the apocalypse isn’t now with the premium APT Kit Drums or grab the premium Bruno-San’s Theme Song Jam Track. Towards the end of the Pass, you’ll unlock Dreamer Bruno’s Heavenly Style. Look divine – even when the party’s over,” it added.

Bruno Mars joins popular musicians such as Sabrina Carpenter, Hatsune Miku, Snoop Dogg, Karol G, Metallica, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd, who have featured in the game as icons in the previous seasons.