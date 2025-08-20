Fortnite developer thanks player for pointing out over 300 bugs

Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, expressed gratitude to a player who pointed out over 300 bugs in the game.

Several lauded the fan, going by the name AllyJax on X, after he compiled a list of hundreds of bugs in Fortnite OG: Season 5.

The bugs included a wide range of issues, from gameplay mechanics to weapon functions in the game.

The player also provided hot fixes to Epic Games for a number of issues and bugs to improve the gaming experience for other players.

“Compared to just a few months ago, Fortnite OG is a lot less buggy overall, but there’s still loads of bugs,” the Fortnite player wrote in his post.

Compared to just a few months ago, Fortnite OG is a LOT less buggy overall, but there’s still loads of bugs. This is a thread of EVERY remaining NOTABLE issue in Fortnite OG: Season 5 that I am aware of. Thread 🧵🧵🧵 pic.twitter.com/JZ1MpxkblF — AllyJax (@AllyJax_) August 9, 2025

He then went on to make a long thread on the social media platform, detailing what exactly was wrong with the game.

Read more: Latest Fortnite leak reveals special surprise for Halloween

His efforts paid off as Epic Games vowed to rectify the issues and bugs in the next update for Fortnite OG: Season 5.

“Huge thanks for pulling all this together in one spot, your pastebin was so helpful,” a post on the official Fortnite social media account read.

Hey @AllyJax_ – Huge thanks for pulling all this together in one spot, your pastebin was so helpful! 🙇 A bunch of these bug fixes were already lined up for this next update, and we’ve marked several more for investigation. See you in OG, tysm for playing!!! — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 18, 2025

It continued, “A bunch of these bug fixes were already lined up for this next update, and we’ve marked several more for investigation. See you in OG, tysm [Thank you so much] for playing!!!”

Meanwhile, a leak has been making the rounds on social media, suggesting an upcoming Halloween event, known as Fortnitemares, could bring a special crossover with the Scooby Doo series.

The leak pointed towards new skins for Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and possibly Scooby himself.