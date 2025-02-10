Fortnite Chapter 6 expected to bring THESE new features & updates

Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 is on the horizon, but Epic Games is keeping the details tightly under wraps.

While players eagerly anticipate new updates, there’s still no official release date or information on the new items expected to arrive.

Though the exact launch date of Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 remains a mystery, players are speculating it will drop shortly after the conclusion of the current Battle Pass.

The Season 1 Battle Pass ends on February 21 at 2 a.m ET, which typically marks the transition to a new season.

Based on past trends, Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 will likely go live sometime between 9 a.m and noon ET that same day, after server downtime.

Read More: Unleash chaos as Godzilla in Fortnite’s new Titan event!

One of the most anticipated updates for Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 is the return of the Chainsaw weapon, originally introduced in Chapter 3, Season 3.

The weapon will reportedly undergo significant changes this season, according to insiders. While details on the rework remain scarce, leaks suggest that players may be able to charge the Chainsaw for more powerful attacks.

Rumours also point to a new plugin called “Spikybird” being incorporated into the weapon, adding even more intrigue to its potential changes.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2, the reworked Chainsaw weapon and other mystery features are sure to add even more excitement to the game. Stay tuned for further updates as the countdown continues.

Back in January 2025, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is getting even more exciting with the launch of the Godzilla x Kong event starting today.

Alongside the new Kong and Mechagodzilla skins in the item shop, this event brings something extra special: you could have unlocked the Godzilla skin as part of this season’s Battle Pass.

But that’s not all Godzilla will also become a boss on the Fortnite map, and you might even get the chance to play as him!

Unlike previous events, players were not be able to play as Godzilla in every match in Fortnite. Instead, a special portal will have a chance to appear when a match begins. If you spot the portal, you’ll need to be quick to reach it.