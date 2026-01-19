Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 roadmap: Dates revealed for final three updates

Epic Games has officially confirmed and revealed all major update dates for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1. While unforeseen circumstances may shift these dates, the schedule establishes a solid timeline for when players can expect new content. We know the end date for Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break—a detail we will address later, though Epic Games has not yet confirmed the exact end time.

Currently, the developers have scheduled three more significant updates. This count excludes patches or hotfixes, which the team deploys as needed to immediately rectify or improve in-game content. Below lies the essential information regarding these upcoming Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 update dates.

Pacific Break will receive three significant updates. The team plans to launch the first update later this week, while they will release the remaining two in February.

Here are the official dates:

v39.30: January 22, 2026

v39.40: February 5, 2026

v39.50: February 19, 2026

The final version of the game, once the developers deploy the last update, will remain active until Chapter 7 Season 1 concludes on March 4, 2026. Historically, Epic Games begins these updates at 4 AM Eastern Time on their scheduled release dates.

When is Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 coming?

Epic Games plans to release the C7S2 update on March 5, 2026. This schedule appears unusual because the previous season ends on March 4, 2026, which suggests significant downtime may occur between the two storyline phases. However, we cannot confirm this at this time.

This situation could imply that Epic Games has planned something special, such as a live event; however, no leaks currently support this theory. We expect more information in February, as that month marks the beginning of the end for Pacific Break.