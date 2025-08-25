Gorillaz to headline Fortnite Festival Season 10

Epic Games announced on Monday that virtual band Gorillaz will headline Fortnite Festival season 10, set to begin Tuesday, August 26.

“Band members Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals are the Icons of Fortnite Festival Season 10,” the developer confirmed on its website.

Epic Games confirmed that the Main Stage- where players and their bandmates perform – has been transformed for the upcoming Festival.

“From Plastic Beach to the concrete jungle. Hit the new Main Stage complete with towering buildings, a street train, and enough graffiti to make this band feel right at home,” it wrote.

Gorillaz joins a lost list of ‘Fortnite Festival’ icons, including Bruno Mars (Season 9) Sabrina Carpenter (Season 8), Hatsune Miku (Season 7), Snoop Dogg (Season 6), Karol G (Season 5), Metallica (Season 4), Billie Eilish (Season 3), Lady Gaga (Season 2), and The Weeknd (Season 1).

Reacting to the announcement as Fortnite Festival Season 10 icons, Murdoc Niccals said, “It’s an honour for all of you that I am finally to be immortalised in my own fiefdom. Watch out serfs, here I come.”

Epic Games announced that the upcoming Fortnite Festival will introduce DARE, Clint Eastwood, and On Melancholy Hill as a playable Jam Tracks.

The developer will also make DARE available as an Emote.

Gorillaz members will be playable characters in Fortnite Festival season 10, while players wil also get in-game Cosmetics in the Fortnite Shop.

The announcement came just days after a player pointed out over 300 bugs in Fortnite OG: Season 5.

Several lauded the fan, going by the name AllyJax on X, after he compiled a list of hundreds of bugs in the game.

The bugs included a wide range of issues, from gameplay mechanics to weapon functions in the game.