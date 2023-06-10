Fortune’s Bazaar- The Making of Hong Kong

The book ‘Fortune’s Bazaar’ by Vaudine England is a new history of Hong Kong emphasizing the early traders and strivers of mixed ethnic backgrounds who shaped its singular development.

“Hong Kong was precisely the handy kind of small but clever place always needed on the edge of huge empires—hideaway and refuge, petri dish or sewer, and always a service stop providing fuel of all kinds for next ventures,” writes the author who has been a journalist in East Asia for years.

Located around a spectacular deep-sea harbor, Hong Kong has served as a convenient outpost for the empowered British Empire after the Napoleonic Wars as well as an entrepôt for the “newly unemployed, adventurous young men, ready to explore the seven seas.” While the majority of Hong Kongers was then and still are ethnically Chinese, England is keenly interested in what has attracted others to the city and the kinds of industry and family dynasties they created over the decades.

After the British first visited Hong Kong in 1839, it became a hub on the thriving trade route, it had been a hub on the thriving trade route for centuries, attracting Jews, Parsis, Armenians, Indians, Malays, Filipinos, and the Tanka and Hakka people of China, all of whom were drawn to the myriad opportunities and created a mosaic of diversity. The author also shows how it became a place of refuge.

“Chinese fled the Taiping Rebellion on the mainland, they fled poverty, women fled total control, and people left Macao, and South and Southeast Asia, in hopes of making their fortune in Hong Kong.”

As Chinese nationalism grew, tensions increased between those who valued the strength of diverse ethnicity and those who sought to maintain racial purity. England clearly delineates her deep research into Eurasian dynasties and moves more quickly through the Japanese occupation and British handover.