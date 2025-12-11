FOSPAH helps woman secure inheritance share from brothers in Islamabad property

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) has successfully resolved an inheritance dispute filed by Huma Maqbool against her two brothers and mother regarding her lawful share in her late father’s property located at House 178, Street 91, Sector I-8/4, Islamabad, according to a statement.

Upon receiving the complaint, FOSPAH ensured that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) formally allotted the property to the rightful legal heirs.

With the documentation completed, FOSPAH initiated mediation between the parties, where the primary point of contention was the valuation of the property.

To ensure fairness and transparency, FOSPAH appointed a local commission to determine the market value. The forum fixed the value at Rs 10 crore, which was accepted by all parties, who then recorded a joint statement to settle the matter amicably.

Under the settlement, Huma Maqbool’s rightful share—Rs 1 crore 75 lakh—has been paid in full. After receiving the amount, she submitted a statement in favour of her brother, Asim Maqbool, confirming the transfer of her share.

FOSPAH said that the case underscores its commitment to ensuring justice for women, particularly in inheritance matters where they are often deprived of their legal rights.

In addition to legal facilitation, FOSPAH said, it continues to provide mediation, guidance, and a safe platform for women to claim their entitlements without fear or pressure.

Protecting women’s property rights is vital for strengthening their economic independence and dignity, and FOSPAH remains dedicated to upholding these principles, the statement concluded.